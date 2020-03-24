සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The first group that was put in quarantine at quarantine centers to be released today

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 9:33

The+first+group+that+was+put+in+quarantine+at+quarantine+centers+to+be+released+today

Another ten persons who had contracted the Corona Virus were identified yesterday.

Accordingly, it is reported that the total number infected with the virus in the country is now at 96.

Meanwhile, the first group of people who arrived in this country from Italy, Iran and South Korea who have now been in quarantine for 14 days will be released today.

The group comprises of 350 persons. They are being released on the instructions of the President.

3518 persons have been subject to quarantine at 45 quarantine centers.

Only 31 among them were identified as infected with the Corona Virus.

Information regarding 12 persons including small children who arrived in this country from Italy but did not go into quarantine have been revealed as of now.

If there is any information regarding these people, there is a possibility of conveying the details on 119 number or 0718 591 864.

The Police Media Division said in a statement issued that in addition information can be given on telephone numbers 0112 444 489 – 2 as well.

The 52 year old tour guide who was the first person to be infected with the Corona Virus left the IDH after total recovery.

Various health methods are being followed in countries around the world to prevent infection by the Corona Virus.

Among them, wearing of face masks is significant. Anyhow, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that wearing a face mask is not essential. 



Etihad Airways flights suspended
Etihad Airways flights suspended
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 9:36

Etihad Airways will suspend all flights to, from and via Abu Dhabi for an initial period of 14 days with effective from 11.59 pm on Wednesday 25 March... Read More

Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 9:35

With 78 new Corona Virus patients being reported from China in one day, a risk has arisen of a second wave of the Corona Virus coming into being. Anyhow,... Read More

Curfew times changed - Curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm NOT at 12.00 noon
Curfew times changed - Curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm NOT at 12.00 noon
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 8:44

There has been a change in the curfew times for Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam and the Northern Province (Vavuniya, Killinochchi, Mannar, Mullaitivu and... Read More



Trending News

Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
23 March 2020
Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
23 March 2020
Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
23 March 2020
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus
23 March 2020
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus
First Covid -19 patient in Sri Lanka discharged
23 March 2020
First Covid -19 patient in Sri Lanka discharged

International News

India bans Domestic Flights
24 March 2020
India bans Domestic Flights
Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.