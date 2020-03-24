The+first+group+that+was+put+in+quarantine+at+quarantine+centers+to+be+released+today

Another ten persons who had contracted the Corona Virus were identified yesterday.

Accordingly, it is reported that the total number infected with the virus in the country is now at 96.

Meanwhile, the first group of people who arrived in this country from Italy, Iran and South Korea who have now been in quarantine for 14 days will be released today.

The group comprises of 350 persons. They are being released on the instructions of the President.

3518 persons have been subject to quarantine at 45 quarantine centers.

Only 31 among them were identified as infected with the Corona Virus.

Information regarding 12 persons including small children who arrived in this country from Italy but did not go into quarantine have been revealed as of now.

If there is any information regarding these people, there is a possibility of conveying the details on 119 number or 0718 591 864.

The Police Media Division said in a statement issued that in addition information can be given on telephone numbers 0112 444 489 – 2 as well.

The 52 year old tour guide who was the first person to be infected with the Corona Virus left the IDH after total recovery.

Various health methods are being followed in countries around the world to prevent infection by the Corona Virus.

Among them, wearing of face masks is significant. Anyhow, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that wearing a face mask is not essential.