With the curfew being removed, shops and sales outlets fill with consumers

Chief Executive Officer of Sathosa, Dushmantha Thotawatta said that Sathosa sales outlets will open before 7.00 am today in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam as well as in the Northern Province where the curfew was lifted at 6.00 in the morning.

He said that this step was taken to ensure that a larger number of consumers would be able to buy goods during a short period of time.

Deputy Chairman of Cooperatives Wholesale Trading Corporation, Attorney-at-Law Thushara Senanayake said that since there are adequate quantities of goods available, there is no need for consumers to have unnecessary fears.

The President of the Manning Public Traders Association Lal Hettige told the Hiru News Division that the Manning Market in Colombo will be open from 4.00 am today until 12 noon. Our Hiru correspondents said that even as of now, all shops and sales outlets are crowded with consumers.