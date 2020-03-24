සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

India bans Domestic Flights

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 8:21

Indian Government on Monday ordered the suspension of all domestic flight services beginning Wednesday (25). Airlines have been given till midnight on March 24 to plan operations to land their aircraft at their destinations before 11.59 Tuesday (24).

The decision to stop domestic airline operations comes less than 48 hours after India banned all foreign airlines from arriving here. The ban on international flights is till March 29

Trains, metros and inter-state buses were banned to stop the movement of people between states previously.

 The government's announcement came as the number of coronavirus cases neared 500. Scientists and experts have warned of an explosion of COVID-19 cases in a country like India,  the world's second most populated country, if drastic measures are not taken, including a lockdown and ban on public transport.

