There has been a change in the curfew times for Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam and the Northern Province (Vavuniya, Killinochchi, Mannar, Mullaitivu and Jaffna Districts).



Accordingly, the police curfew which was to be imposed at 12 noon today will be only re-enforced at 2.00 pm.



The government said there was no need to panic unnecessarily since consumers have extra time to purchase goods.