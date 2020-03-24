සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 9:35

With 78 new Corona Virus patients being reported from China in one day, a risk has arisen of a second wave of the Corona Virus coming into being.

Anyhow, 74 of these persons infected with the virus had come to China from outside the country.

It was also of significance that subsequent to a period of one week, another Corona infected person had been reported from Wuhan.

The spread of the Covid-19 or Corona Virus began last December from the city of Wuhan in the province of Hubei in China.

The number of deaths in China stands at 3,277 and the total number infected there is more than 81,000. Anyhow, during the past few weeks, there was a drop in the number of Corona Virus cases being reported in China.

It was subsequently, that the number of infected Chinese nationals arriving from abroad, increased. 



