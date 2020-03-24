Etihad+Airways+flights+suspended

Etihad Airways will suspend all flights to, from and via Abu Dhabi for an initial period of 14 days with effective from 11.59 pm on Wednesday 25 March based on a UAE government directive.

This is to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and to protect the UAE, its nationals, residents and visitors, as well as all passengers connecting in Abu Dhabi with onward flights as reported on the airline website.

Flights by all airlines to, from and via Abu Dhabi will remain suspended until further notice from UAE regulatory authorities.

Cargo and emergency evacuation flights were exempt from this suspension and is expected to continue.

From 23 March, only UAE citizens were permitted entry into Abu Dhabi. All other guests were advised not to make their way to the airport.

Based on a directive from authorities in Abu Dhabi, all transit travel through Abu Dhabi International Airport was suspended as of 22:00 (UAE local time) on Monday 23 March.

For passenger who had booked connecting flights via Abu Dhabi to anywhere else on the Etihad network, will not be able to travel.

Only the following guests were allowed entry into Abu Dhabi:

UAE citizens and immediate family members

Diplomatic passport holders

Domestic helpers of UAE Nationals with UAE-API clearance

Passengers not falling into the above categories were asked to refrain from going to the airport