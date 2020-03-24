සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

First batch of 311 released from quarantine centers

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 11:08

311 persons, 108 from Kandakadu & 203 from Punani quarantine centres left home after completing their quarantine period: Army Spokesman

Rupee depreciates further
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 19:23

The Sri Lanka Rupee depreciated further against the US dollar as selling rate of the dollar closed at Rs.190.61 Read More

Olympics Postponed for a year
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 19:25

The Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, scheduled to be held in July this year, have been postponed for a year.This was after a discussion between the International... Read More

Party Leaders assistance will be obtained to prevent Corona Virus - PM (Video)
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 17:30

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said that he will take steps to obtain the assistance of all Party Leaders and their representatives who represented... Read More



23 March 2020
24 March 2020
24 March 2020
24 March 2020
24 March 2020
24 March 2020
23 March 2020
23 March 2020
23 March 2020
