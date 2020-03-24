Cuban+medical+teams+arrive+to+assist+Italy

President Trump of the United States of America where 131 deaths have been reported within one day due to the new Corona Virus has signed an order preventing the storage of essential medical supplies and protective equipment in excess beyond requirements.

The number of persons infected with the Corona Virus in the USA as of now is 46,300 and the number of deaths reported from that country exceed 550.

About 21,000 persons infected with the Corona Virus has been reported from the County of New York which is the epicenter of the Virus in the USA.

157 deaths have been reported from New York.

The Mayor of New York has warned that if medical supplies are not received the number of deaths due to the Corona Virus could increase considerably.

Yesterday, Italy reported 602 deaths and they are facing a crisis of maintaining medical service treatments.

Yesterday, a medical team arrived from Cuba where American sanctions have been in force for thirty years, to assist Italy during this crisis and they were welcomed with honour.

The Cuban medical team will be deployed in Lombardi where the Corona Virus in Italy is spreading rapidly.