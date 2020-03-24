සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Party leaders meeting begins at Temple Trees

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 13:05

Party Leaders’ meeting begins – a group including Karu, Maithri, Ranil, Sajith and Sumanthiran arrive at Temple Trees

A meeting of Party Leaders is being held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees regarding the present situation in the country.

It is reported that all leaders of parties that represented the past Parliament are present at this meeting.

It is said that awareness is being raised among the Party Leaders regarding the steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

It is of significance that the party leaders who are attending this meeting, had to follow health protection provisions which are in operation to control the spread of the Corona Virus.

Accordingly, all of them were wearing face masks, and they washed their hands in disinfectant liquids and are seated a considerable distance apart from each other, it is reported.

They had been allowed to enter the hall where the discussion was to be held subsequent to checking their temperatures.

This meeting commenced at about 10.00 am at a hall at Temple Trees and former Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila expressed his views to the Hiru News Division previously.

Former Member of Parliament Vijitha Herath of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna is attending the meeting and expressed his views prior to the commencement of the meeting as well.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, former Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and leader of the Muslim Congress Rauff Hakeem, M. A. Sumanthiran representing the Tamil National Alliance, Douglas Devananda the leader representing the EPDP as well as leader of the All Ceylon People’s Congress Rishad Badiudeen and a group of party leaders joined in this discussion.

In addition, a group of representatives including leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance Mano Ganesan, leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna Dinesh Gunawardena and leader of the Jathika Nidahas Peramuna Wimal Weerawansa are said to be participating in this meeting. 

