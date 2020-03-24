A+new+order+from+Trump+due+to+a+crisis+in+connection+with+medical+supplies+in+America

With 78 new Corona Virus patients being reported from China in one day, a risk has arisen of a second wave of the Corona Virus coming into being.

Anyhow, 74 of these persons infected with the virus had come to China from outside the country.

It was also of significance that subsequent to a period of one week, another Corona infected person had been reported from Wuhan.

The spread of the Covid-19 or Corona Virus began last December from the city of Wuhan in the province of Hubei in China.

The number of deaths in China stands at 3,277 and the total number infected there is more than 81,000. Anyhow, during the past few weeks, there was a drop in the number of Corona Virus cases being reported in China.

It was subsequently, that the number of infected Chinese nationals arriving from abroad, increased.

Due to an employee at the Buckingham Palace contracting the Corona Virus, Queen Elizabeth the second has left her residence in London as a precaution, a British newspaper, the Sun reported. She had gone to Windsor Castle.

It is reported that the 93 year old Queen has cancelled all her official duties and activities too.

It has not been revealed whether the particular employee who was infected with the Corona Virus meets the Queen or not but all other employees who were close to this individual have been asked to go into self-quarantine.

The number of Corona infected patients in Britain has increased to 6,726 by now, and 335 deaths have been reported.

Accordingly the British government has taken steps to lock down all cities and gathering of more than two individuals has been prohibited.

Meanwhile, in America where 131 deaths have been reported within one day, due to the new Corona Virus, President Trump has signed an order whereby in the United States of America, essential medical supplies and protective equipment will be prevented from being stored in quantities more than required.

The number infected with the Corona Virus in the USA is 46,300 and 550 deaths have been reported so far.

About 21,000 persons infected with the Corona Virus has been reported from the County of New York which is the epicenter of the Virus in the USA.

157 deaths have been reported from New York.

The Mayor of New York has warned that if medical supplies are not received the number of deaths due to the Corona Virus could increase considerably.

In the meantime, the number infected with the Corona virus around the world is 381,500 and the number of deaths as a result is 16,500.

The most number of deaths in this figure were reported from Italy 6,077 and approximately 64,000 have been infected with the virus.

Yesterday, a medical team arrived from Cuba where American sanctions have been in force for thirty years, to assist Italy during this crisis and they were welcomed with honour.

The Cuban medical team will be deployed in Lombardi where the Corona Virus in Italy is spreading rapidly.

The United Arab Emirates has banned all aircraft from landing or taking off from midnight today. As a result Etihad Airways which is operating from Abu Dhabi has also taken measures to suspend temporarily all flights.

Accordingly, passenger aircraft of this Airways flying to, from and via Abu Dhabi will remain suspended for a period of two weeks.

Due to the banning of flights by the United Arab Emirates, the world’s busiest Airport, the Dubai International Airport is also scheduled to be closed from midnight tonight.