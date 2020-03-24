සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A new order from Trump due to a crisis in connection with medical supplies in America

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 13:33

A+new+order+from+Trump+due+to+a+crisis+in+connection+with+medical+supplies+in+America

With 78 new Corona Virus patients being reported from China in one day, a risk has arisen of a second wave of the Corona Virus coming into being.

Anyhow, 74 of these persons infected with the virus had come to China from outside the country.

It was also of significance that subsequent to a period of one week, another Corona infected person had been reported from Wuhan.

The spread of the Covid-19 or Corona Virus began last December from the city of Wuhan in the province of Hubei in China.

The number of deaths in China stands at 3,277 and the total number infected there is more than 81,000. Anyhow, during the past few weeks, there was a drop in the number of Corona Virus cases being reported in China.

It was subsequently, that the number of infected Chinese nationals arriving from abroad, increased. 

Due to an employee at the Buckingham Palace contracting the Corona Virus, Queen Elizabeth the second has left her residence in London as a precaution, a British newspaper, the Sun reported. She had gone to Windsor Castle.

It is reported that the 93 year old Queen has cancelled all her official duties and activities too.

It has not been revealed whether the particular employee who was infected with the Corona Virus meets the Queen or not but all other employees who were close to this individual have been asked to go into self-quarantine.

The number of Corona infected patients in Britain has increased to 6,726 by now, and 335 deaths have been reported.

Accordingly the British government has taken steps to lock down all cities and gathering of more than two individuals has been prohibited.

Meanwhile, in America where 131 deaths have been reported within one day, due to the new Corona Virus, President Trump has signed an order whereby in the United States of America, essential medical supplies and protective equipment will be prevented from being stored in quantities more than required.

The number infected with the Corona Virus in the USA is 46,300 and 550 deaths have been reported so far.

About 21,000 persons infected with the Corona Virus has been reported from the County of New York which is the epicenter of the Virus in the USA.

157 deaths have been reported from New York.

The Mayor of New York has warned that if medical supplies are not received the number of deaths due to the Corona Virus could increase considerably.

In the meantime, the number infected with the Corona virus around the world is 381,500 and the number of deaths as a result is 16,500.

The most number of deaths in this figure were reported from Italy 6,077 and approximately 64,000 have been infected with the virus.

Yesterday, a medical team arrived from Cuba where American sanctions have been in force for thirty years, to assist Italy during this crisis and they were welcomed with honour.

The Cuban medical team will be deployed in Lombardi where the Corona Virus in Italy is spreading rapidly.  

The United Arab Emirates has banned all aircraft from landing or taking off from midnight today. As a result Etihad Airways which is operating from Abu Dhabi has also taken measures to suspend temporarily all flights.

Accordingly, passenger aircraft of this Airways flying to, from and via Abu Dhabi will remain suspended for a period of two weeks.

Due to the banning of flights by the United Arab Emirates, the world’s busiest Airport, the Dubai International Airport is also scheduled to be closed from midnight tonight.

 

Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL reach 100
Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL reach 100
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 15:40

According to the health ministry the number of confirmed Covid -19(Coronavirus) patients in the country has reached 100.  Read More

Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 14:18

President's Media Division informed that Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara have been declared as high-risk zones for the spread of coronavirus. The health... Read More

A quarantine period of three weeks in South Africa as well
A quarantine period of three weeks in South Africa as well
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 15:49

South Africa has declared a three-week period of quarantine to control the spread of the Corona Virus.At the same time, British residents awoke today with... Read More



Trending News

Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
23 March 2020
Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
23 March 2020
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
24 March 2020
Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
24 March 2020
Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus
23 March 2020
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus

International News

India bans Domestic Flights
24 March 2020
India bans Domestic Flights
Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.