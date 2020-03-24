M.17 aircraft of the air force, modernized as an air-ambulance

The medical center at the Katunayake Airport has been taken in under the Airforce. This is due to an employee there being infected with the Corona Virus and other employees refusing to work there. Accordingly, doctors and staff of the Airforce Medical Sector have been temporarily deployed, according to Acting Airforce Spokesman Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe.

A M.17 aircraft has been modernized by the Airforce as a 12 bed air-ambulance. This aircraft which was modernized by the sixth Helicopter force, will be in operation from the Katunayake Airforce camp under the supervision of the Commander of the Airforce Air Marshal Sumangala Dias. It has been planned to take Corona infected patients during any emergency in this air-ambulance and hospitalize them. Acting Airforce Spokesman Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe said that a special group of doctors work in this aircraft.

Meanwhile, this air service express their sorrow over various posts on Social Media treating with discrimination the staff of Sri Lankan Airlines from society in connection with getting infected with the Covid-19 virus. Sri Lankan Airlines point out that their operating staff have been provided with a training to fly under a situation where contagious diseases exist and that they provide a continuous service even in the face of this challenging global crisis.