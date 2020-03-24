Long+queues+formed+in+front+of+shops+and+sales+outlets+during+the+two+extra+hours+

With curfew being lifted in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam at 6.00 in the morning today, consumers are arriving in cities to fulfill their daily requirements.

Our Correspondents said that almost every town was overflowing with consumers.

Long queues were seen forming in front of Supermarkets from 6.00 am onwards, especially in Colombo and in many places it was apparent that there was a distance of about a meter between each individual standing in the queue as advised by health sectors.

In certain places there was no health protection at all in evidence.

There was severe traffic congestion around the Manning Market in Pettah as a result of people arriving from 6 in the morning today to purchase goods.

Anyhow, the Manning Market has begun a procedure to distribute vegetables to consumers from 4 am to 2 pm while the curfew is in force.

The Police Media Division said that permission has been granted accordingly, to transport stocks of vegetables as well as to take vegetables to other areas.

Meanwhile, people alleged that they were thoroughly inconvenienced since state banks in Colombo, Gampaha and some other areas remained closed.

In addition to queues at supermarkets and other retail sales outlets, long queues were seen at pharmacies where people were waiting to buy face masks and pharmaceuticals.