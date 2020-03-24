සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Long queues formed in front of shops and sales outlets during the two extra hours

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 15:43

Long+queues+formed+in+front+of+shops+and+sales+outlets+during+the+two+extra+hours+

 

With curfew being lifted in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam at 6.00 in the morning today, consumers are arriving in cities to fulfill their daily requirements.

Our Correspondents said that almost every town was overflowing with consumers.

Long queues were seen forming in front of Supermarkets from 6.00 am onwards, especially in Colombo and in many places it was apparent that there was a distance of about a meter between each individual standing in the queue as advised by health sectors.

In certain places there was no health protection at all in evidence.

There was severe traffic congestion around the Manning Market in Pettah as a result of people arriving from 6 in the morning today to purchase goods.

Anyhow, the Manning Market has begun a procedure to distribute vegetables to consumers from 4 am to 2 pm while the curfew is in force.

The Police Media Division said that permission has been granted accordingly, to transport stocks of vegetables as well as to take vegetables to other areas.

Meanwhile, people alleged that they were thoroughly inconvenienced since state banks in Colombo, Gampaha and some other areas remained closed.

In addition to queues at supermarkets and other retail sales outlets, long queues were seen at pharmacies where people were waiting to buy face masks and pharmaceuticals.

Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL reach 100
Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL reach 100
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 15:40

According to the health ministry the number of confirmed Covid -19(Coronavirus) patients in the country has reached 100.  Read More

Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 14:18

President's Media Division informed that Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara have been declared as high-risk zones for the spread of coronavirus. The health... Read More

A quarantine period of three weeks in South Africa as well
A quarantine period of three weeks in South Africa as well
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 15:49

South Africa has declared a three-week period of quarantine to control the spread of the Corona Virus.At the same time, British residents awoke today with... Read More



Trending News

Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
23 March 2020
Returnees from Italy who have not been quarantined - Police notice
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
23 March 2020
President announces relief measures : Credit cards, loans, TB, Leasing - (details)
Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
24 March 2020
Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
24 March 2020
Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus
23 March 2020
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus

International News

India bans Domestic Flights
24 March 2020
India bans Domestic Flights
Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.