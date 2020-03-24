Curfew+will+be+reinforced+at+2.00+pm+today

Curfew will be re-imposed in Colombo, Gampaha, Puttalam districts & Northern Province from 2.00 pm today(24), until 6.00 am Friday(27); It will be re imposed at 12noon on the same day (27).
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 13:08
The medical center at the Katunayake Airport has been taken in under the Airforce. This is due to an employee there being infected with the Corona Virus... Read More
Party Leaders’ meeting begins – a group including Karu, Maithri, Ranil, Sajith and Sumanthiran arrive at Temple Trees A meeting of Party Leaders... Read More
Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunathilake has been sworn in as the Governor of the Western Province, before the President : President’s Media... Read More