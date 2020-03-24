සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Transport and unloading of fish permitted during curfew hours

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 15:51

Government decides to allow transport and unloading of fish even during curfew hours: Minister Mahinda Amaraweera
Party Leaders assistance will be obtained to prevent Corona Virus - PM (Video)
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 17:30

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said that he will take steps to obtain the assistance of all Party Leaders and their representatives who represented... Read More

A decision to keep open all pharmacies in the island
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 17:15

The Ministry of Health has decided to keep all pharmacies open during the curfew period. Read More

Update - Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL reach 101 (including the Chinese national)
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 15:40

The number of people infected with Covid-19, the new corona virus, has risen to 101. Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that there... Read More



