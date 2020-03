South Africa has declared a three-week period of quarantine to control the spread of the Corona Virus.



At the same time, British residents awoke today with the commencement of a three-week period of quarantine.

Several states in India have been locked down due to the global epidemic of the Corona Virus.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to address the nation once again tonight to declare new steps taken to curb the spread of the Corona Virus.