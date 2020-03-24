Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely

President's Media Division informed that Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara have been declared as high-risk zones for the spread of coronavirus.

The health authorities have observed that the large crowds assembled to purchase groceries today when curfew was lifted was a serious threat to the control of the spread of the virus.

Therefore, identified wholesale traders have been instructed to facilitate delivery service to the consumers. Sathosa, Keels, LAUGFS, Arpico, Food City, Araliya, Nipuna and other wholesale distributors will be engaged for this purpose.

A Task Force has been set up under the leadership of Basil Rajapakse, including Ministry Secretaries, District Secretaries, Divisional Secretaries and other relevant officials, in order to facilitate an efficient system to sell the goods by taking them directly to the residences.

Curfew will be enforced in the Identified risk zones (Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara) indefinitely.

The distribution of essential consumer goods, medicines, gas and other services without an interruption will commence from tomorrow (25).

All vehicles including Lorries, vans, three wheels and motorbikes used for delivery of goods will be permitted to be travel during curfew times.





