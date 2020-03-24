සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL reach 100

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 15:40

According to the health ministry the number of confirmed Covid -19(Coronavirus) patients in the country has reached 100. 

Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 14:18

President's Media Division informed that Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara have been declared as high-risk zones for the spread of coronavirus. The health... Read More

A quarantine period of three weeks in South Africa as well
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 15:49

South Africa has declared a three-week period of quarantine to control the spread of the Corona Virus.At the same time, British residents awoke today with... Read More

Transport and unloading of fish permitted during curfew hours
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 15:51

Government decides to allow transport and unloading of fish even during curfew hours: Minister Mahinda Amaraweera Read More



