Update - Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL reach 101 (including the Chinese national)

The number of people infected with Covid-19, the new corona virus, has risen to 101.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that there was one Chinese national and 100 Sri Lankans confirmed with the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) infection in Sri Lanka.

Four new cases of coronavirus infections were confirmed today.



Update

Three new coronavirus patients have been diagnosed this afternoon.

According to the Health Promotion Bureau, 229 people are under medical supervision, being tested for Coronavirus infection.













