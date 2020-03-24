සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The man who complained about the facilities at the quarantine centre regrets his actions (video)

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 20:41

311 persons who came into the country from overseas and had undergone the quarantine process at the centres in Kandakadu, Polonnaruwa and Poonani in Batticaloa were sent to their homes.

They departed in the Army buses.

The Army media unit said that they were also given a certificate of successful completion of the quarantine process.

Speaking to the media after the quarantine, the Army said that they were provided with all facilities by the Army.

Among them was the person who posted a video on social media recently saying that there were no facilities in quarantine centers.

He expressed his regret today.

Eastern Commander Maj. Gen. Rasika Fernando, speaking to the media, reflecting on the work completed said that the soldiers had worked tirelessly without any sleep to set up the quarantine facilities within 48 hours.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that another group that has been successfully quarantined, is scheduled to be released tomorrow.

 

