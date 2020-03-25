සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coronavirus, new threat from China (Video)

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 - 21:42

The World Health Organization warns that there is an acceleration in the global outbreak of corona virus.

China is facing the threat of a second wave of the Covid-19, the new coronavirus.

With 78 coronavirus new infections being reported from China over the past 24 hours, there is a definite threat of a second wave of the virus.

However, 74 of the new cases reported are from people who had come from overseas.

Meanwhile, after six days of silence a new coronavirus infection has been reported from the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

Meanwhile, latest studies have revealed that Covid19, a new corona virus, can survive for several hours or even days in the air, according to international media reports.

Studies have shown that corona virus can survive for up to 4 hours on copper surfaces, 3 days on plastic and steel, and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the global outbreak of coronavirus has accelerated.


