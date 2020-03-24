India's 1.3 billion people go into full lockdown from midnight (24)

India's 1.3 billion people will go into full lockdown from midnight Tuesday(24), for 21 days in bid to slow down the coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown measures were already in place from Monday in many major cities, but will now be extended to “every village, every district” in the nation, according to the prime minister said.

Speaking in a televised national address, PM Modi told Indians to forget what it feels like to leave their homes.

He further stated that 21 days of lockdown is a long time but this is important for their safety and for the safety of their families.



If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years said the Indian Premier in his address to the nation.



PM Modi said that some think social distancing is only for patients, and that's not correct, social distancing is the only way to fight the virus, it is for every citizen, every family, every member, even for the Prime Minister.





