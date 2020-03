Dimbula - Patana Police state that a fire has broken out in the Devon Forest Reserve in Dimbula.

The fire broke out yesterday (24) afternoon.

According to our correspondent, more than five acres of the Devon Reserve have been completely destroyed by the fire.

Due to the prevailing dry weather conditions, the fire is spreading over a large area of ​​the forest reserve according to reports.

Police and residents of the Dimbula-Patana Police have tried to douse the fire.