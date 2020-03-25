සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Market upbeat as Trump vows to open US before Easter

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 5:59

Stocks jumped on Tuesday as investors hoped U.S. lawmakers were close to an agreement on a stimulus bill to rescue the economy from the coronavirus.

U.S. equity markets registered the strongest one-day rebound in history on Tuesday amid investor optimism of the $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package that is to be approved.

Tuesday’s moves followed yet another volatile day on Monday where investors pushed the major indexes to new multiyear lows as a procedural vote in the Senate on a bill failed for the second time in 24 hours.

Earlier in Monday’s session, a bill that would authorize giant fiscal spending to stimulate the economy failed to clear a key procedural hurdle.

However, Senator Chuck Schemer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they hope to have a deal by Tuesday morning.

In the final hour of trading, gains picked up steam giving the Dow Jones Industrial Average a 2,112 point gain, the biggest ever, or 11 percent, while the S&P 500 gained over 9.3 percent and the Nasdaq over 8.1 percent, according to foreign media reports.

The upbeat sentiments were also boosted by comments from President Trump, who said he supports reopening businesses sooner rather than later.

US President Donald Trump reiterated he was eager to see the nation return to normal soon, even as doctors warn the nation will see a massive spike in cases if Americans return to crowded workplaces or events.

He stated that they lose thousands and thousands of people to the flu and yet don't turn the country off, adding that the US lose much more people than Corona Virus to automobile accidents.

Meanwhile markets also surged across Europe, with Germany’s DAX leading the way, up 9.2 percent, while France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE each added 6.7 percent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei soared 7.1 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng spiked 4.5 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 2.3 percent.

 
