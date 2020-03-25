සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Italian priest who gave a respirator to a younger coronavirus patient he did not know has died of the disease

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 6:09

Italian+priest+who+gave+a+respirator+to+a+younger+coronavirus+patient+he+did+not+know+has+died+of+the+disease
According to international media reports, an Italian priest who gave a respirator to a younger coronavirus patient he did not know has died of the disease.

Father Giuseppe Berardelli, 72, parish of St. John the Baptist in Casnigo, about 15 miles from Bergamo in northern Italy, died in hospital in Lovere, Bergamo - one of the worst-hit cities in Italy.

At least 50 priests have reportedly been killed by coronavirus in Italy.

Giuseppe Berardelli, the main priest in the town of Casnigo, died in Lovere hospital.

According to the hospital, he refused to use a respirator his parishioners had bought for him - choosing to give it to a younger patient (whom he did not know), instead.

Residents of Casnigo were reported to have applauded from their windows and balconies as the coffin was taken for burial. There was no funeral.

A longtime friend of Father Giuseppe Berardelli, Giuseppe Foresti, sacristan of Berardelli’s parish of St. John the Baptist in Casnigo, has stated that the elderly priest simply couldn’t tolerate the ventilator, in part because of preexisting health conditions, and refused to use it.
Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world crosses 400,000
Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world crosses 400,000
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 6:39

The number of cases of coronavirus worldwide is now at 417,966, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as... Read More

Three Indians arrested in Mannar and sent in for quarantine
Three Indians arrested in Mannar and sent in for quarantine
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 6:54

Three persons have been arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy for allegedly acting in suspicious manner in the Mannar area yesterday (24). Further investigations... Read More

Market upbeat as Trump vows to open US before Easter
Market upbeat as Trump vows to open US before Easter
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 5:59

Stocks jumped on Tuesday as investors hoped U.S. lawmakers were close to an agreement on a stimulus bill to rescue the economy from the coronavirus.U.S.... Read More



Trending News

Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
24 March 2020
Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
24 March 2020
Risk of a second wave of the new Corona Virus coming into being in China
Update - Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL reach 101 (including the Chinese national)
24 March 2020
Update - Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL reach 101 (including the Chinese national)
Curfew times changed - Curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm NOT at 12.00 noon
24 March 2020
Curfew times changed - Curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm NOT at 12.00 noon
UPDATE - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world exceed 375,000
24 March 2020
UPDATE - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world exceed 375,000

International News

India bans Domestic Flights
24 March 2020
India bans Domestic Flights
Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.