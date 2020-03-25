Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world crosses 400,000

The number of cases of coronavirus worldwide is now at 417,966, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as at their last update at 5.11 am today (25).



Seven countries have reported over 20,000 infected cases so far China (81,591), Italy (69,176),USA (53,740), Spain (39,885), Germany (32,986), Iran (24,811) and France (22,622) have reported virus infections respectively.



Five nations have reported cases in excess of 5,000 and they are Switzerland (9,877), South Korea (9.037), United Kingdom (8,164), Netherlands (5,580) Austria (5,283)



The Global death count now stands at 18,615.



The countries with the highest number of deaths, in order, are Italy (6,820), China (3,281), Spain (2,808) and Iran (1,934) and France (1,100). France exceeded 1,000 deaths yesterday becoming the fifth worst affected nation in the world in terms of deaths.



The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 107,705 people.