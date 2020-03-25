සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

First Sri Lankan death possibly due to Covid -19 (new Coronavirus) reported from Italy

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 7:46

The first Sri Lankan death possibly due to Covid -19 (new Coronavirus) has been reported from Italy.

The 70-year-old was pronounced dead at Christo Ray Nursing Home in Messina.

