A+series+of+instructions+from+the+Ministry+of+Health+to+avoid+being+infected+with+the+Corona+virus

The National Child Protection Authority has requested that to protect small children from contracting the Corona or Covid-19 virus which is spreading rapidly across the world, to follow instructions given by the Ministry of Health.

The Authority informs all persons to take all required steps to protect children at Day Care Centers, Early Childhood Development Centers as well as Child Development Centers.

At the same time, Consultant Paediatrician of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital, Dr. Udaya De Silva said that by following proper health procedures it is possible to protect children from contracting the Corona Virus.