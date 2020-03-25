Coronavirus+diagnosed+numbers+to+102+with+the+first+diagnosed+Chinese+female

The number of people infected with the Covid -19 (new Coronavirus), is 102 in the country.

This includes the Chinese female and the Sri Lankan tour guide who was discharged after completely recovering.

Yesterday five patients were diagnosed.

Colombo District reports the highest number of infections while the second highest number of patients were reported from Kalutara district. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the highest percentage of people infected with the virus is males, which is 69 percent.

The majority of those infected are between the ages of 41 and 50.

A pregnant woman with coronavirus is receiving treatment at Mulleriyawa Hospital. Hospital sources stated that her condition was good.

Panadura police stated that the staff of a private hospital in Panadura where she had first visited for treatment before being confirmed for the virus, have been quarantined.