The all island curfew imposed is now in effect.

Since the districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara have been identified as high-risk zones in the spread of the Corona Virus the government said yesterday that the curfew will be in force until further notice in these areas.

In a statement issued the President’s Media Division said that the Curfew that is in force in these three districts was lifted for a period of 8 hours yesterday for people to purchase goods. Health Authorities said that they observed that people gathered at shops and sales outlets in large crowds which was a serious obstacle to preventing the spread of the Corona Virus.

As a result, the government has instructed wholesale traders and Supermarkets as well as large scale rice suppliers to take essential consumer goods to houses and sell them.

To ensure that this programme will be effective, a task force has been set up under the leadership of former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and it is said that the other members of this include Ministry Secretaries, Government Agents, Divisional Secretaries and other relevant officials.

The Presidential Media Division pointed out that accordingly, the plan to provide people with consumer goods including food, pharmaceuticals, gas etc., will be in operation from today onwards.

Permission has been granted to all vehicles including lorries, vans, three-wheelers and motorbikes which transport and distribute goods to travel on the roads during the curfew.