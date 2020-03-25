සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The all island curfew imposed is now in effect

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 10:39

The+all+island+curfew+imposed+is+now+in+effect

The all island curfew imposed is now in effect.

Since the districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara have been identified as high-risk zones in the spread of the Corona Virus the government said yesterday that the curfew will be in force until further notice in these areas.

In a statement issued the President’s Media Division said that the Curfew that is in force in these three districts was lifted for a period of 8 hours yesterday for people to purchase goods. Health Authorities said that they observed that people gathered at shops and sales outlets in large crowds which was a serious obstacle to preventing the spread of the Corona Virus.

As a result, the government has instructed wholesale traders and Supermarkets as well as large scale rice suppliers to take essential consumer goods to houses and sell them.

To ensure that this programme will be effective, a task force has been set up under the leadership of former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and it is said that the other members of this include Ministry Secretaries, Government Agents, Divisional Secretaries and other relevant officials.

The Presidential Media Division pointed out that accordingly, the plan to provide people with consumer goods including food, pharmaceuticals, gas etc., will be in operation from today onwards.

Permission has been granted to all vehicles including lorries, vans, three-wheelers and motorbikes which transport and distribute goods to travel on the roads during the curfew.

TEA as a cure for Coronavirus – Fake News according to Fact checker
TEA as a cure for Coronavirus – Fake News according to Fact checker
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 11:32

The entire world is battling the Covid-19 (Coronavirus), everybody including world leaders, researchers, the medical fraternity politicians and the general... Read More

All categories of visas issued to enter the country have been temporarily suspended
All categories of visas issued to enter the country have been temporarily suspended
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 10:45

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has decided to suspend temporarily all categories of visas issued to enter the country. The Department said... Read More

Second batch of quarantined persons released
Second batch of quarantined persons released
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 10:37

201 people, the second batch, who completed quarantine period leave the Kandakadu -144, & Punani - 57, Quarantine Camps: Military Spokesperson Read More



Trending News

Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
24 March 2020
Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts declared as high-risk zones - Curfew indefinitely
Update - Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL reach 101 (including the Chinese national)
24 March 2020
Update - Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL reach 101 (including the Chinese national)
First Sri Lankan death possibly due to Covid -19 (new Coronavirus) reported from Italy
25 March 2020
First Sri Lankan death possibly due to Covid -19 (new Coronavirus) reported from Italy
Disinfectants being sprayed by Air force at night - FAKE NEWS
24 March 2020
Disinfectants being sprayed by Air force at night - FAKE NEWS
Coronavirus, can survive for days in the air - 24 hrs on cardboard, 3 days on plastic and steel (Video)
24 March 2020
Coronavirus, can survive for days in the air - 24 hrs on cardboard, 3 days on plastic and steel (Video)

International News

India bans Domestic Flights
24 March 2020
India bans Domestic Flights
Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.