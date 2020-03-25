3700 who violated the law, in custody – if there are obstacles to essential services, telephone numbers to call

The number of persons arrested for having violated the curfew has increased to 3700.

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana said that 715 vehicles including motor bikes and three-wheelers have been taken into custody.

Expressing his views to the media DIG Ajith Rohana said that the curfew will not have an effect on those engaged in essential services as well as tea plucking and fertilizer.

Speaking further the DIG said that if the Police are hindering those engaged in essential services to call the emergency number 119 or convey the information on telephone numbers, 011 2 44 44 80 and 011 2 44 44 81.