An individual who was injured in a shooting at Kemegala – Weeraketiya who was under treatment at the Tangalle Hospital has succumbed to his injuries.

The Police Media Division said that it is 39 year old resident of Wekandawala – Kemegala who was the victim of a shooting which took place at about 8 last night.

It has not been revealed as yet who carried out the shooting and investigations are underway to take into custody, the suspects.