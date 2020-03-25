සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

743 deaths during the past 24 hours in Italy

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 10:34

During the past 24 hours, 743 deaths have been reported from Italy only. Accordingly the total number of deaths in that country has increased to 6803.

The number of persons infected is 69,176.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all of India will be in lockdown from midnight yesterday and no one from outside will be allowed in for a period 21 days.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said that this decision was made in order to protect India and each and every citizen of the country.

India is among the countries in the world that have the largest population of more than 1.3 billion.

With the spread of the Corona Virus several European countries too have taken this step.

Ten deaths due to the virus have been reported in India and the number infected has increased to 536.

680 deaths were reported from Spain during the past 24 hours and the number of deaths has increased to 2991.

6922 new patients who have contracted the Corona Virus have been reported bringing the total number of persons infected to 42,058 in Spain.

In China where the virus began, no deaths or new infections were reported yesterday, and the bans which had been imposed in Wuhan which was the origin of the Corona Virus have been relaxed under strict conditions.

Accordingly, people of Wuhan have been given the opportunity to leave their houses after several months and foreign media reported that a train from a different province carrying workers arrived in this city as well.

In America which is facing a severe risk of the Corona Virus spreading, 145 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours and accordingly the number of deaths have increased to 698.

With 9875 new infections being reported the total number of persons who have contracted the Virus is 53,609, foreign media said.

With 240 new deaths in France the total number of deaths is now 1100, foreign reports said. The number of newly infected patients is 2448 and the total number of patients who have contracted the Corona Virus is 22,304 in France.

With the number of deaths increasing to 10 in Australia and the number infected 2317, the government there has imposed several restrictions on the people.

In the meantime, the number that could attend a funeral has been limited to 10 and only 5 persons can be present at a wedding.

