Emirates Airways suspends flights to Sri Lanka

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 9:36

Emirates Airways has temporarily suspended all flights to Sri Lanka from last night until further notice.

Accordingly, flight EK 651 of Emirates Airways left for Dubai from the Katunayake Airport at 9.55 last night, as the final flight.

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 11:32

The entire world is battling the Covid-19 (Coronavirus), everybody including world leaders, researchers, the medical fraternity politicians and the general... Read More

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 10:45

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has decided to suspend temporarily all categories of visas issued to enter the country. The Department said... Read More

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 10:37

201 people, the second batch, who completed quarantine period leave the Kandakadu -144, & Punani - 57, Quarantine Camps: Military Spokesperson Read More



