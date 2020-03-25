Emirates+Airways+suspends+flights+to+Sri+Lanka

Emirates Airways has temporarily suspended all flights to Sri Lanka from last night until further notice.
Accordingly, flight EK 651 of Emirates Airways left for Dubai from the Katunayake Airport at 9.55 last night, as the final flight.
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 9:36
