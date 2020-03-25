All+categories+of+visas+issued+to+enter+the+country+have+been+temporarily+suspended

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has decided to suspend temporarily all categories of visas issued to enter the country.
The Department said that this decision was made, with the arrival of all flights to the country being suspended.
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 10:45
