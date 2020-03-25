Manning+Market+to+remain+open+even+when+the+curfew+is+in+force

The Manning Market Traders’ Association has decided to open the Market complex from 4.00 am to 2.00 pm even during hours when the curfew is in force.

Vice President of the Manning Market Traders’ Association Nimal Attanayake said that, accordingly, merchants brought in vegetables to the wholesale market in 15 trucks this morning.

Meanwhile, 2682 persons have been taken into custody for violating the Police Curfew since it was imposed island wide.

During the 24 hour period ending at 6.00 this morning 420 persons who violated the curfew were arrested and 97 vehicles were also taken into police custody.