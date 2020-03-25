TEA as a cure for Coronavirus – Fake News according to Fact checker

The entire world is battling the Covid-19 (Coronavirus), everybody including world leaders, researchers, the medical fraternity politicians and the general public are desperately looking for answers.

One of the most difficult aspects to deal during this time is misinformation, fake news and self-proclaimed cures that are not proven and worse still with detrimental impacts on the general public.

Most of this fake news, quote a reliable new agency as their source, often claiming to relay news items of these agencies.

A recent post that has started getting viral is close to Sri Lankans, because it refers to the cup of our nation and the virus we are battling. TEA as a solution shared apparently through a CNN breaking news item claiming that the Chinese doctor who first detected the deadly coronavirus had documented a few case files and proposed treatment for the disease.

The reports suggest that tea is a cure for Coronavirus. We have tried to trace the source of this information and we have not been able to find any trace of such an article in CNN.

According to Indiatoday fact check reports and other websites this report is misleading and there is no support to the claim.

According to the fact check report : Maria Celia Junio-Fernandez and many others have shared the post on Facebook.

They claim, 'Breaking News from CNN:- Dr Li Wenliang, China's hero doctor who was punished for telling the truth about coronavirus and later died due to the same disease, had documented casefiles for research purposes and had in the case files proposed a cure that would significantly decrease the impact of the Covid-19 on the human body... What's more shocking is that these complex words that were so difficult for people in China to understand is actually called tea in India, YES, our regular tea has all these chemicals already in it.'

The post is doing rounds on WhatsApp and Twitter as well including a Sinhala version.

India Today Anti-Fake News War Room (AFWA) states that they found the post to be misleading and that they have checked the CNN website, but could not find any such news. They have also searched the CNN Twitter handle for breaking news, but no such thing was reported.

They report that the found a report about China's whistleblower doctor on CNN but that article too does not talk about the medication he suggested nor does it talk about the utility of the chemical compounds of tea as claimed by social media users.

So therefore, they conclude that there is no evidence that supports the claim of the social media users and hence the post is misleading.

We have given one of the first messages that have gone from Maria Celia Junio-fernandez shared Yesterday at 8:26 AM stating that it was a Breaking News from CNN :