Second SL patient infected with Coronavirus completely cured & discharged

The second Sri Lankan patient who was infected with Coronavirus has been completely cured and discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old travel guide who was reportedly the first infected Sri Lankan within the country from the Covid-19 (new coronavirus) was discharged from the hospital after he was cured completely a couple of days ago.

A hospital spokesperson stated that he had undergone several tests and his discharge was recommended since he is now in good health having fully recovered.

After being sent home in a special ambulance, he was instructed to undergo another two weeks of self-quarantine.