2682+arrested+for+violating+the+curfew

Subsequent to a Police Curfew being imposed to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus, the number of persons arrested for violations is 2682.

Accordingly 420 persons have been arrested during the 24 hour period ending at 6.00 this morning for violating the curfew and 97 vehicles have also been taken into police custody.

If the Police are hindering those engaged in essential services they can call the emergency number 119 or convey the information on telephone numbers, 011 2 44 44 80 and 011 2 44 44 81.