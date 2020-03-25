සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

2682 arrested for violating the curfew

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 13:26

Subsequent to a Police Curfew being imposed to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus, the number of persons arrested for violations is 2682.

Accordingly 420 persons have been arrested during the 24 hour period ending at 6.00 this morning for violating the curfew and 97 vehicles have also been taken into police custody.

If the Police are hindering those engaged in essential services they can call the emergency number 119 or convey the information on telephone numbers, 011 2 44 44 80 and 011 2 44 44 81.

A notice to people of Avissawella, Padukka, Kosgama, Karawanella, Horana, Athurugiriya, Nawagamuwa and Wethara
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 13:30

The Ministry of Health has decided to completely allocate the Homagama Hospital for Corona Virus infected persons. Director General of Health Services... Read More

The goods queue in India which is in lock down
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 13:29

Foreign media reports said that long queues to buy goods are seen in many states of India which is in lock down for a period of 21 days. With the Corona... Read More

GMOA warns the number of coronavirus infections could rise sharply until April 7
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 13:27

The government medical officer's' association warns that if the public do not follow the health instructions, the number of covid-19 patients in the country... Read More



