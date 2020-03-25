GMOA+warns+the+number+of+coronavirus+infections+could+rise+sharply+until+April+7

The government medical officer's' association warns that if the public do not follow the health instructions, the number of covid-19 patients in the country can see a massive increase within the next two weeks.



Issuing a release the association notes that careless can lead to a spread of Covid-19 in the society.



The chairman of the association Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya said that such an increased spread will result in a situation where the patients will be unable to receive proper treatment and care. He noted that therefore it is vital to be vigilant in order to prevent such a situation.



102 Covid-19 patients have been reported so far in Sri Lanka, out of which 3 patients including the Chinese national have completely recovered.



However, the ministry of health said that 255 suspected Covid-19 patients are currently under medical observation at 24 hospitals in the country.



It has been confirmed that an army colonel who is a manager at the Werahera hospital which comes under the purview of the Kotalawala defence academy, and his son have also contracted the virus.



A spokesperson for the IDH said that they are currently receiving treatment at the IDH.



Earlier, a nurse attached to the Werahera branch of Kotalawala Defense hospital contracted the coronavirus and, it is confirmed the Colonel contracted it thereafter.



The particular nurse is currently receiving treatment at IDH.



Meanwhile, the first coronavirus death of a Sri Lankan is reported from Italy.



The victim was identified as a 70 year old person.



He died at Christopher Ray Nursing home in Mesina. Foreign Relations Ministry states that it is attempting to contact the relatives of the victim.