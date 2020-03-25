The+goods+queue+in+India+which+is+in+lock+down

Foreign media reports said that long queues to buy goods are seen in many states of India which is in lock down for a period of 21 days.

With the Corona Virus spreading, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressin205 g the nation that India will be locked down from last night.

He said that if the Corona Virus cannot be controlled during these 21 days, India will go back 21 years.

Ten deaths have been reported in India and the number infected is 519.

With the spread of the Corona Virus, the National Emergency Management Agency of New Zealand has declared an emergency situation in that country.

205 persons infected with the virus have been reported from New Zealand as of now and the government has taken steps to close schools and suspend temporarily public transport services.

Meanwhile the World Health Organization warns that taking into consideration the speed at which the Corona Virus is spreading, America could become the third epicenter very soon.

At the daily media briefing, Spokesperson Margaret Harris said that from among the 85 percent of Corona Infected patients reported from Europe and America 40 percent is from America.

At the same time, Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said that the Corona Virus is spreading across New York like an express train. The number of deaths reported from New York only is 210 and the number infected is 25,000.

He said that as of now there is a lack of pharmaceuticals as well as medical equipment in New York. The number of infected persons reported from America is 54,881 and 782 deaths have occurred.

A video conference of G-20 countries is scheduled to be held tomorrow to discuss future action to be taken with the pandemic of the Corona Virus spreading across the world.

This video conference will be held according to a telephone conversation Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdullahziz Al Saudi.

The purpose of this dialogue is to make a global response regarding the Corona pandemic and its human and economic impact. In addition to leaders of G-20 countries leaders of several countries including Spain, Jordan, Singapore and Switzerland have been invited. Also the United Nations Organization, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organization, the World Trade Organization and members of other international organizations are also due to participate.

Meanwhile, as a result of the Corona Virus which has spread to more than 190 countries around the world, according to foreign media, 18,919 deaths have been reported and the number infected worldwide has increased to 423, 121.