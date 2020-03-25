A notice to people of Avissawella, Padukka, Kosgama, Karawanella, Horana, Athurugiriya, Nawagamuwa and Wethara

The Ministry of Health has decided to completely allocate the Homagama Hospital for Corona Virus infected persons.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that if there is any suspicion that any person in Avissawella, Padukka, Kosgama, Karawanella, Horana, Athurugiriya, Nawagamuwa and Wethara has contracted the Corona Virus, they can come to this hospital and get tested.

Also, the brief telephone number 1999 has also been introduced to enable people to obtain information regarding the Corona Virus.