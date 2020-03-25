A+telephone+number+to+inquire+about+Sri+Lankans+living+in+India

With India being in lock down for a period of 21 days, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner’s office in New Delhi has introduced a special telephone number to enable information to be obtained regarding Sri Lankans living in India.

A top official there told the Hiru News Division that any inquiries or problems can be conveyed through phone number 00 91 96 500 29 754.

At the same time the Sri Lankan High Commissioner’s office in New Delhi said that consular services have been restricted until further notice.