Contact+numbers+to+inform+if+temples+need+alms+or+shortages

The All Ceylon Shasanarakshaka Bala Mandala has requested that with the curfew in force, if there are temples which do not have alms or with shortages, to inform them about it.

Its Chief Secretary Venerable Gonaduwe Gunananda thero said that arrangements can be made to convey this information regarding such temples through Secretary Monks of the regional Shasanarakshaka Bala Mandala.

Accordingly, this information can be provided through telephone numbers 071 442 2006, 038 22 32 868, 071 439 4449 and 037 22 67 225.