Three hotlines introduced for use by the public

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 15:15

3 hotlines (119/ 0112 444 480/81) introduced for  general public to use for issues pertaining to health, water & electricity supply & other social issues owing to curfew
 
 
A bus transporting people for quarantine, meets with an accident
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 15:09

A bus belonging to the Army which was returning yesterday subsequent to transporting persons who had been in quarantine, has met with an accident on the... Read More

Contact numbers to inform if temples need alms or shortages
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 15:11

The All Ceylon Shasanarakshaka Bala Mandala has requested that with the curfew in force, if there are temples which do not have alms or with shortages,... Read More

A telephone number to inquire about Sri Lankans living in India
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 14:54

With India being in lock down for a period of 21 days, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner’s office in New Delhi has introduced a special telephone... Read More



