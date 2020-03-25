Three+hotlines+introduced+for+use+by+the+public

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 15:15
A bus belonging to the Army which was returning yesterday subsequent to transporting persons who had been in quarantine, has met with an accident on the... Read More
The All Ceylon Shasanarakshaka Bala Mandala has requested that with the curfew in force, if there are temples which do not have alms or with shortages,... Read More
With India being in lock down for a period of 21 days, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner’s office in New Delhi has introduced a special telephone... Read More