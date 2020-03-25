සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

No Sri Lankan has died in Italy due to Coronavirus - Acting High Commissioner

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 16:38

Acting Sri Lankan Ambassador to Italy Sisira Seneviratne states that reports indicating a Sri Lankan has died of Coronavirus illness at a nursing home in Messina-Cristo-Ray, Italy are false.

Upon inquiry by the Hiru news team, he said that there are several people receiving treatment from coronavirus disease but none of them are Sri Lankans.
