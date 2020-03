Veteran film Producer & film conservationist Tissa Nagodavithana passed away aged 78, at a private hospital in Colombo.

He directed films in the '80s such as “kolam Karayo” and “Kekillai Rajjuruwo” while he also produced the film “Kekillai Rajjuruwo”.

He later became a prominent figure in the Sri Lankan film industry due to the preservation of many old films in Sri Lankan cinema.