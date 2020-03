Health Minister says that no person infected with the Corona Virus has been reported up to 4.30 pm today

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that up to 4.30 pm today no person infected with the Corona Virus has been reported.

This was at the National Operations Center to Prevent Covid-19.

The Minister further said that accordingly, the number of persons infected with the Corona Virus up to yesterday was 102.