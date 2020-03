Subsequent to a police curfew being imposed to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus across the island, 2,797 persons who violated the curfew have been arrested.



The Police Media Division said that in addition 729 vehicles have also been taken into Police custody.



At the same time, during the period 6.00 am to 12 noon today, a period of 6 hours, 115 persons were arrested and 23 vehicles taken into custody, the Police Media Division said in a statement issued.