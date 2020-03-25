A+request+from+the+President+to+world+financial+institutions

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has requested world financial institutions to grant relief, as in more time to pay back loans in the face of the threat of the Corona Virus.



The President has asked that since developing countries have more of a risk of being victims of the Corona Virus, to grant a period of relief, with more time to pay back loans obtained from international financial institutions and to facilitate postponement of payment of debts.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has requested the Director General of the World Health Organization to forward this appeal to representative multi-party as well as bilateral party financial institutions.



President Rajapaksa has pointed out that this relief will be of use to developing countries for the management of social distancing, public health and social conservation systems.