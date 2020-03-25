Curfew lifted from 6.00 am – 12 noon in several districts

The curfew will be temporarily lifted at 6 am tomorrow (Wednesday, 26) in all districts EXCEPT the Western Province (Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Districts), Northern Province (Killinochchi, Jaffna, Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu Districts) and Puttalam District, and re-enforced at 12 noon on the same day (26).

Northern Province & Puttalam - curfew will be lifted from 6.00 am to 12 noon on 27

Curfew in the Northern Province (Killinochchi, Jaffna, Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu Districts) and the Puttalam District will be lifted temporarily on Friday 27th at 6.00 am and re-enforced at 12 noon on the same day



Western Province

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, and Kalutara Districts will continue until further notice.



Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana stated that with the introduction of curfew, 600 police barricades will be deployed throughout the country from yesterday.

The Police Headquarters has also introduced three telephone numbers to address the social issues faced by the people during the curfew.

Accordingly, the police request the public to call these numbers for sicknesses, power outages, water shortages, medication requirements and other areas that need assistance.

Police stated that the public could inform on the following number - 119, 0112 44 44 80 and 0112 44 44 81.

Meanwhile, 2,797 people have been arrested after a curfew was imposed for violating curfew regulations.

The Police Media Division stated that 729 vehicles have also been arrested